Mississippi teen charged with armed carjacking held with $300,000 bond as authorities search for 15-year-old suspect in case

Published 2:55 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking in the theft of a GMC pickup from Love’s Truck Stop, receiving stolen property in connection with the theft of the 4Runner and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle in the theft of the Dodge Charger stolen in Jackson.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a total of $300,000 bond — $150,000 on the county charges and $150,000 on the armed carjacking of the 4Runner in the city.

Pace said authorities have also issued a warrant for Xavier Pittman, 15, of Jackson charging him with armed carjacking and conspiracy to possess stolen property.

“Even though he is 15, he has participated in a violent felony with the use of a firearm,” Pace said.

He said anyone with information about Pittman can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or 1-866-481-8477.

