Public visitation, funeral arrangements set for Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty

Published 6:00 am Monday, October 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A public visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Myiesha Stewart, the Greenville police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The Greenville Police Department posted the arrangements on its Facebook page.

Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting.

Stewart’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the Washington County Convention Center.

A public visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, also at the convention center.

A law enforcement visitation will also be held Thursday at the convention center from 5 to 7 p.m.

After the law enforcement visitation, a “Sea of Blue” will be held through Greenville.

…..

 

