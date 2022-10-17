Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident Published 5:30 am Monday, October 17, 2022

Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling east in a 2016 Malibu on U.S. 84, when he hit the passenger side of a 2004 Buick Lesabre driven by James Hilton, 50, of Taylorsville.

Hilton was traveling south on Salem Church Road. The Malibu reportedly hit the Buick in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 84.

Hilton and a passenger in the Buick, Joseph C. Crosby, 42, of Taylorsville, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Tanner suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.