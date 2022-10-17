Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance Published 1:55 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident.

Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night.

Both of the teens attended East Central High School in Jackson County. Family members reported the teens missing Sunday morning after the two did not return from Saturday’s homecoming dance.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that the teens were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol found a 2012 Nissan Altima reportedly driven by Taylor with Bowlin as the passenger.

The car reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree and embankment.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.