Mississippi man sentenced in 2019 armed carjacking — stole car other items after telling women to get out of vehicle, remove clothing Published 6:15 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for armed carjacking.

Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, of Canton, was sentenced on October 13, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Shoulders was further ordered to a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

According to court documents, during the evening of April 28, 2019, at a Jackson gas station, Shoulders and an unknown man pulled up next to a car occupied by three young women and initiated a conversation. The women agreed to meet Shoulders and the other man at a party nearby.

Once the women arrived, and while still in their car, the men approached and pointed guns at the women. The women were ordered out of their car and were made to remove their clothes.

Shoulders and the other man took the women’s phones, wallets, and the keys to their car. Shoulders then left in the women’s car while the other man followed.

Shoulders was captured and identified on the following day, April 29, after he led police on a pursuit and crashed while avoiding a roadblock. Shoulders was driving the car he had taken from the women.

Shoulders was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on July 7, 2021, to armed carjacking.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Police Department, and Clinton Police Department investigated the case.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway.