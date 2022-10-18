Mississippi mutt wants to clean up in $10,000 Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. Cast your vote for this rescue dog’s miraculous makeover. Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A Mississippi mutt and rescue dog is looking to be the leader of pack in the Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest.

Bentley is the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League’s dog “in the fight” for the $10,000 prize.

Votes can be cast every 24 hours online at www.dirtydogscontest.com to determine the winner of the national contest that ends Oct. 28.

Rescued by a Lincoln County deputy near a Brookhaven bridge, Bentley was surrendered to BARL in 2021.

A volunteer groomer worked her magic, transforming the chaos of matted fuzz into a handsome. The pooch has been adopted into a loving home, where his former bridge hangout has been traded for a comfy couch.

The dog was named a finalist in the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest, the brainchild of pet industry leaders Wahl — a company that offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable — and Greater Good Charities — a global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing response to needed help — along with partner The Animal Rescue Site.

The contest donates grooming supplies, and in turn, rescues and shelters share remarkable “Before & After” makeover photos — including the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022.”

“With a little care, dogs can become so beautiful — it’s an amazing turnaround,” said BARL volunteer Rusty Adcock. “We’re excited for Bentley. It’s amazing how much a cleaned-up dog can be so much more healthy and ready to be adopted. He’s doing great in his new home.”

Adcock said if BARL wins one of the prizes, the money could go for funding spaying or neutering and to help future Bentleys.

“Good grooming and a little TLC can change a dog’s life; not only do they feel healthier and happier, but their true personality can also finally shine through,” said Lee Asher, a well-known media personality who sings the praises of shelter adoptions. “Sometimes, that’s all it takes to capture the heart of their new human.”