Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another

Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night.

MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7.

Officials say at least one football player is accused of using his helmet to swing it at other football players.

Fans reportedly were also involved in the altercation, officials said, but none of the fans were reportedly on the field with players.

MHSAA says it is investigating the incident with both schools.

Any players involved face a one-to-two-week suspension—fans involved in the altercation face a one-year suspension from all MHSAA events.

Officials are also investigating another incident that suspended a football game in Magee. Officials say a person at the football game received a text message reporting that someone was going to shoot up the game and that people should leave the stadium.

Officials canceled the rest of the game out of caution. Officials say they have found no evidence that gives credibility to the warning.