Crash on Mississippi interstate involving two tractor-trailers results in one death, another person sent to hospital Published 7:05 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

A crash late Tuesday night involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has resulted in one death. One other person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Gulf Coast.

The crash happened near mile marker 28 and shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate for hours, according to news reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC and Gulfport Fire Department all responded to the crash.