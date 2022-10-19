Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges

Published 7:50 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use.

Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May.

Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.

Police began investigating Parks after receiving complaints from inside and outside the fire department that he was using a city-owned vehicle for personal purposes.

Prosecutors allege that Parks was using the vehicle from March 2021 through April 2022.

Parks turned himself in to the police in May.

A court date has not been set in the case.

