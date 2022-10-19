Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets

Published 8:26 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery.

One ticket was worth $204, 807 and the other was worth $1,350. Both were purchased from the Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond.

Both tickets were purchased for the Oct. 11 drawing. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26.

 

