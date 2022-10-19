Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.