P-EBT benefits released for PreK-12 students in Mississippi schools Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 275,000 children who were in grades PreK -12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year.

Families of students in PreK-12 who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will receive a $391 one-time benefit for each child enrolled in the program. P-EBT eligibility for PreK-12 students is determined solely by their eligibility for Free or Reduced Priced Lunch under the National School Lunch Program at their school during the 2021-22 school year. Federal rules set these benefit amounts.

As only a limited number of cards may be printed and mailed each day, it will take approximately three (3) weeks for the more than 275,000 cards to be distributed to eligible children. Distribution of benefits to families of children eligible for SNAP Under 6 P-EBT benefits will continue through the month of October. All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card. Families should check their mail closely for new cards arriving in the next few days.

For PreK-12 students, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-22 school district. Student addresses were collected from school districts and the SNAP program during July and August. Cards cannot be forwarded.