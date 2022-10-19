Police arrest one person, another sent to hospital at Mississippi apartment complex Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Police have offered few details about a Tuesday shooting at an Oxford apartment complex that resulted in one arrest and one person sent to the hospital.

The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

The victim was transported the hospital, while officers took the suspect into custody where they await charges.

Officers were still on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m., but declined to comment given the ongoing nature of the investigation.

OPD says there is no further threat to the community.

More information will be made available once the suspect is formally charged.