Remains of missing person found inside vehicle off of Mississippi highway

Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities have found the remains of a missing person inside a vehicle off of Highway 33 in the Hamburg community in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle said the death appears to be an accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Craig James, who is the public affairs officer with MHP, said more details will be released when family members of the deceased have been notified.

