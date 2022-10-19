Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of man after fight at grocery store Published 6:05 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Two brothers who were found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Mississippi grocery store in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison.

Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were sentenced by Judge E. Faye Peterson, following a four-day trial at the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Thomas and Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Patterson sentenced the brothers to life inn prison on the first-degree murder charges and 30 years for drive-by shooting with 15 years suspended and 15 years to serve.

The brothers reportedly were involved in the 2019 murder of Earnest Myers. The brothers followed Myers after a fight at a Jackson grocery store and fired at the vehicle Myers was driving on Ridgewood Road in Jackson, causing Myers to crash his vehicle into a tree.

Police found Myers dead with a gunshot wound to the neck.