UPDATE: Truck driver killed on Mississippi interstate was returning home from helping cleanup from Hurricane Ian Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The truck driver killed in a crash on a stretch of Mississippi interstate along the Gulf Coast Tuesday night was traveling home to Louisiana after helping Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts in Florida.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that Frank Culler, 58, of Ascension Parish in Louisiana, was driving a tractor-trailer carrying two track vehicles when he struck another 18-wheeler on the side of Interstate 10 before midnight.

Culler’s truck ended up in a ravine and struck several trees. The rig then caught fire after a fuel tank ruptured. Culler died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the other tractor-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash late Tuesday night involving two tractor-trailers on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has resulted in one death. One other person involved in the wreck was sent to the hospital

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the crash happened shortly before midnight in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Gulf Coast.

The crash happened near mile marker 28 and shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate for hours, according to news reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC and Gulfport Fire Department all responded to the crash.