Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule Published 8:00 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg.

According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.

This announcement comes after the bus lines removed Jackson from the list of stops in Mississippi. The bus lines says removing Jackson from its schedule is a temporary move, although company officials do not know for how long.

“We are excited to be able to return to Vicksburg with the support of Mayor George Flaggs Jr.,” said Evan Burak, Greyhound regional vice president. “We are grateful to be welcomed back to such a wonderful city and we look forward to providing safe, affordable and convenient transportation for Vicksburg residents and visitors.”

According to the press release announcing the stop, customers can choose from eight bus schedules daily and will also have seamless access to Delta Lines. The pickup point will operate from 2 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

“It’s great to see Greyhound return to the city,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “Our partnership speaks volumes about our commitment to ensuring the citizens of Vicksburg have access to intercity transportation. We’re excited for the community to take advantage of this service and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this relationship will have on the city.”