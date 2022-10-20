Log truck driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck. At least 3 other people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Mississippi highway. Published 2:13 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

One person is dead after a log truck crashed into the back of a dump truck. At least three other people were injured in the wreck that involved four other vehicles.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck on Highway 18 in Puckett that occurred Thursday.

According to news reports the log truck crashed into the back of the dump truck, which was stopped because of a garbage truck picking up trash along the highway.

The log truck driver died in the crash. Troopers have not yet released his name. The log truck is from Monticello and was headed to Taylorsville.

The people injured in the multi-vehicle wreck were transported to the hospital to be treated. The extent of the injuries is unknown.