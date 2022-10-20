Man arrested for capital murder in death of 14-month-old taken to Mississippi hospital

Published 5:57 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man has been arrested for capital murder after a 14-month-old taken to the hospital died.

Trevonte Willis, 28, was arrested after a medical examination from the coroner determined that 14-month-old Kahari Lofton had died from blunt force trauma.

Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sept. 29 for breathing issues. The baby later died that same day as a result of his injuries.

Willis has been charged with capital murder in the case and is being held without bond.

 

