Officer-involved shooting in Oxford being investigated by Mississippi officials Published 7:01 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

Mississippi officials report that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford that occurred Wednesday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford.

MBI reports that investigators are currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.