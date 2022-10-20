Officer-involved shooting in Oxford being investigated by Mississippi officials

Published 7:01 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials report that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford that occurred Wednesday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford.

MBI reports that investigators are currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

More News

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.

Woman who defrauded Mississippi from $40,000 meant for needy children gets maximum prison sentence

Man arrested for capital murder in death of 14-month-old taken to Mississippi hospital

Print Article