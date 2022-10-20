Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill Published 8:43 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m.

This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they are doing at 10:20 a.m. and complete the following:

1. Drop to the ground or floor.

2. Take cover under a sturdy object.

3. Hold on until the shaking stops.

Individuals, groups, and businesses that would like to participate are encouraged to register at www.shakeout.org. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with information about how to plan drills and more earthquake preparation tips.

According to the “Great ShakeOut” website, almost 20 million people in the United States are registered to participate in the event, including over 274,000 Mississippians.

MEMA is also debuting Axel the Earthquake Ant, illustrated by Marshall Ramsey. As the organization continues cultivating a culture of preparedness, Axel serves as the mascot for the MEMA Earthquake Program to expand the outreach of the Office of Preparedness to students around the state. Download your coloring sheet here.

The number of earthquakes known to have occurred within Mississippi’s boundaries is small, but its proximity to the New Madrid Seismic Zone makes it necessary to be prepared. Mississippi is one of several states likely to be affected by earthquakes caused by the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It is essential to plan and practice earthquake safety drills.

For more information on earthquake safety, visit https://www.msema.org/preparedness-2/earthquakes/.