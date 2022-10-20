UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September

Published 5:09 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident.

Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was traveling north on Highway 33 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said Fayette Police have been working in conjunction with JCSO and surrounding agencies to find Snyder, who was reported missing by his girlfriend on Sept. 6. When they last spoke, Snyder was on his way to Natchez in a gray Dodge Challenger with license plate number 1984.

She told police that all his calls were going to voicemail and that none of his friends or family members had seen or heard from him.

Snyder received fatal injuries from the crash, which is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.

Officer-involved shooting in Oxford being investigated by Mississippi officials

Woman who defrauded Mississippi from $40,000 meant for needy children gets maximum prison sentence

Print Article