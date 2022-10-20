UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September Published 5:09 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident.

Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was traveling north on Highway 33 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said Fayette Police have been working in conjunction with JCSO and surrounding agencies to find Snyder, who was reported missing by his girlfriend on Sept. 6. When they last spoke, Snyder was on his way to Natchez in a gray Dodge Challenger with license plate number 1984.

She told police that all his calls were going to voicemail and that none of his friends or family members had seen or heard from him.

Snyder received fatal injuries from the crash, which is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.