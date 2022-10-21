Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy Published 5:27 am Friday, October 21, 2022

Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.