Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days Published 9:37 am Friday, October 21, 2022

Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen on County Road 416 in Woodland, Mississippi.

Bliven was driving a Blue Chevy Equinox 2013 tag number CHB 8277.

If you have any information please contact Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-456-2339.

