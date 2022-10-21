Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs Published 6:20 am Friday, October 21, 2022

Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs.

The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a message on Facebook that “a black male, wearing a white hoody, blue jeans, bald head, and has handcuffs on named Rashan Smith” was sought by officers.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.