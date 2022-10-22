Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi

Published 5:28 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Maddie Naff

An alert has been issued for a Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there.

Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw. She is described as a white female, five foot four inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants.

If found, please contact either Natchez Police Department or Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 601-442-2752.

