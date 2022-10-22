Woman arrested, accused of fraudulently acquiring and cashing $500,000 dollars in lottery winnings Published 5:59 am Saturday, October 22, 2022

A Mississippi woman has been arrested for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in lottery winnings.

On Sept. 21, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at a convenience store at 1360 Barnes Crossing Road.

Management advised that employee Jessica Parker, 40, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds as well as using her position in the business to identify winning lottery tickets, fraudulently acquire them and then cash them in.

This criminal scheme culminated in Parker fraudulently acquiring and cashing a $500,000 ticket on or about the date of 09-15-2022.

On 10-19-2022 TPD officers served a search warrant on Parker’s residence in the 2400 block of Barnes Crossing Road. An arrest warrant was also served on Parker during that search.

On 10-21-2022 Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set bond at $50,000 for Felony Embezzlement.

This investigation is ongoing. TPD is working with the various State Agencies in relation to the lottery ticket fraud including the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General. 2 vehicles (2021 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Kia Telluride) have been seized as evidence.

In addition, funds have been frozen in accounts under Parkers control. Additional charges are possible as the evidence is reviewed.