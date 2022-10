Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi Published 9:53 pm Sunday, October 23, 2022

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi.

MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer with the Senatobia Police Department.