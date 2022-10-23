Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
Published 6:41 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex.
Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge.
On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin).
Management advised that Palmer was suspected of embezzling an estimated $14,000 in funds from the business.
TPD began an investigation and on 10-03-2022 Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen signed a Felony Arrest Warrant for Embezzlement.
On 1Oct. 20, 2022, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set bond at $5,000 for the Felony Embezzlement Charge.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.