Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex

A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex.

Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge.

On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin).

Management advised that Palmer was suspected of embezzling an estimated $14,000 in funds from the business.