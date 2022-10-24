Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi

Published 6:11 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m.

Forecasters say the cold front could bring severe thunderstorms. The storms will be possible along and ahead of the cold front as it moves east through the day.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph will be the primary concern with storms, but tornadoes will also be possible, officials said.

 

