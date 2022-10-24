Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.

Published 5:45 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic until the damage can be evaluated and repaired.

The closure only affects the bridge. Surrounding exits will remain open.

…..

