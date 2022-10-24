ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ headed back to Mississippi. This time there will be no rebels or bulldogs … only JSU tigers. Published 5:26 am Monday, October 24, 2022

ESPN’s popular college football pregame show will be headed to the Magnolia State next weekend, but will not be visiting Oxford to Starkville.

ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that it will be coming to Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 29.

That weekend Jackson State University will host Southern University to continue their classic rivalry.

The show will be on ESPN from 8 to 11 a.m. central time.

The 7-0 Tigers are coming off a win against Campbell University 22-14 for JSU’s homecoming Saturday.

Southern is 5-2 and is on a four-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game.

….