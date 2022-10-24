ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ headed back to Mississippi. This time there will be no rebels or bulldogs … only JSU tigers.

Published 5:26 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

ESPN’s popular college football pregame show will be headed to the Magnolia State next weekend, but will not be visiting Oxford to Starkville.

ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that it will be coming to Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 29.

That weekend Jackson State University will host Southern University to continue their classic rivalry.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The show will be on ESPN from 8 to 11 a.m. central time.

The 7-0 Tigers are coming off a win against Campbell University 22-14 for JSU’s homecoming Saturday.

Southern is 5-2 and is on a four-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game.

….

More News

Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman

Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi

Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.

Group of Mississippi women bring ‘a little extra love and peace’ with balls of yarn, knitting needles

Print Article