Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
Published 6:30 am Monday, October 24, 2022
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in the Balance Due Community on BaKer Road in Holmes County, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
“We’d also like to thank each news station for airing our stories and the citizens of Holmes County for their help,” the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.