Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman Published 6:30 am Monday, October 24, 2022

A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in the Balance Due Community on BaKer Road in Holmes County, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.