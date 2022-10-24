Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals Published 9:14 am Monday, October 24, 2022

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page.

On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS., reported her wallet was missing from her office. An investigation revealed the pictured suspect purchased $2442.00 from the victim’s credit cards by purchasing pre-paid Visa gift cards in Pascagoula.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all-black scrubs with a stethoscope around her neck. She is described as a black female approximately 5’7” weighing 170lbs. The hairstyle is changed periodically from short wavy to long and red.

Video obtained shows the suspect walking through multiple areas in the hospital. She can be seen looking into every opened office door and attempting to open several closed doors. She is able to go into the employee’s office and exit with the wallet in less than a minute.

Police have identified at least 7 other hospitals in the state of Mississippi and Louisiana that have been victimized by the same woman. Police say she has stolen wallets, credit cards, cash, etc., and has used the stolen property to purchase gift cards. The suspect has stolen thousands of dollars from multiple victims.

If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading P3 Tips or call **Tips. Crime Stoppers doesn’t want to know your name, just the information.