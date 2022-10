Mississippi deputies arrest man for inappropriately touching child Published 6:14 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Mississippi deputies have arrested a man for inappropriately touching a child.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Honea, 40, on Oct. 14.

Honea was charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes in Pike County.

His bond has been set at $100,000.