Police seek to return ‘pumpkin Croc’ to suspect who crashed car into Mississippi convenience store, made away with loot Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Police had a little hashtag Halloween fun when they posted about a suspect crashing into a Mississippi convenience store Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect captured on surveillance video. The man reportedly crashed his car into the front of the store and then proceeded to loot the store. Evidently the suspect left and orange Halloween Croc behind at the scene and officers want to return it.

Read the entire post — hastags and all — below:

Columbia Police Detectives need your help identifying this suspect #dudeintheGeorgiashirt. In the early morning hours of October 25, 2022, this man #finefellow, was seen entering the Shell station parking lot , #inhisminicar. He is then seen driving his car #thelittlebittyone, through the front doors of the store #crash. He then proceeded to loot the store of alcohol and tobacco products #gottagettheimportantstuff. It appears that his day has not gotten off to a good start, #wevebeenupallnighttoo, and our wonderful officers here at Columbia PD would like to help this man by returning his other “pumpkin Croc.” #whatisapumpkincroc #wheredoyoubuytheseinadultsize. No, seriously, we need to talk to your festive friend #holidaycheers #comegetyourCroc. If you have any information about this individual, please contact the Columbia Police Department 601-736-8225 or Columbia PD E-911 Dispatch 601-736-8204. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) or go to P3Tips.com online.

