Police: Two people killed, one injured outside Mississippi laundry. Nearby high school put on lockdown. Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Two people were killed and one injured outside a Mississippi laundry shortly after noon Monday.

Laurel Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting.

The nearby Laurel High School was put on lockdown until the situation was deemed secure and safe..

At approximately 12:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a shooting complaint.

Officers located two victims in a vehicle on the scene. Mary Ann Collins, 19, of Laurel and Travion Barnett, 22, of Laurel were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, described as a black/male in his 20’s wearing a red shirt and black pants, ran from the scene.

LPD is asked anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact LPD. Captain Michael Reaves is in charge of the case.

Anyone with information about criminal activity may contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.