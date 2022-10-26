Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library Published 6:44 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked.

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.

According to a court document, McDonald allegedly embezzled over $5,000 from the Marshall County Library which was then converted to her own personal use.

McDonald surrendered herself to Special Agents at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Monday after she was indicted by a local grand jury.

If convicted, McDonald faces 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

“We will continue to work with prosecutors to ensure taxpayer money is protected,” said State Auditor Shad White.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office will prosecute both cases.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.