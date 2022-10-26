Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle. Published 6:54 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m.

“Once officers arrived on the scene we found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said. It appears that a vehicle of unknown make and model pulled up alongside 20-year-old Troy Jones of Natchez driving a maroon-colored Taurus and opened fire on jones and his passenger, 21-year-old Delronta Tyler.

Both victims were rushed to Merit Health Natchez. Tyler succumbed to his injuries shortly after and Jones was treated for multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Daughtry said.

“I have seen many shootings in this county but this was not just a shooting. It was an execution,” Coroner James Lee said. “Stop the killing. I will forever pray for the family and friends of this victim.”

Police are still looking for information that would help them locate the shooter.

“At this time it is an ongoing investigation,” Daughtry said. “Anyone with information please contact Natchez Police Department.”