Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund Published 6:34 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding.

Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account. These funds—nearly $40,000—were meant to pay for things like student parking decals, athletic uniforms, and school-sponsored fundraisers. Walker’s alleged scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022 when it was reported to the State Auditor’s office by school officials.

Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter.

Dana Walker was arrested in February 2022 by the Marshall County School District Police for her alleged embezzlement scheme.

If convicted Walker faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Walker’s employment in Marshall County School District is covered by a $50,000 insurance policy. Surety bonds are similar to insurance and designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.