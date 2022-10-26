Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool at Mississippi daycare Published 5:56 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A toddler is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a Mississippi daycare.

Byram Police say the 22-month-old boy accidentally fell into an Olympic-sized pool at Little Blessings daycare at 3275 Davis Road in Byram.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

Police say the Byram 911 dispatch received a call about an unconscious child at the daycare. The worker did not mention anything about a drowning. The call was originally identified as a medical call and didn’t involve the police, officials said.

An ambulance and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The child was transported to University Children’s Hospital.

As of Tuesday, the child was reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

Police were not notified of the incident until the hospital called at approximately 11 p.m.

Police say they wish they had been involved in the case earlier, but are now gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

The pool was reportedly part of a former fitness facility and was surrounded by a fence.

Once they complete their investigation, police will hand over their findings to the district attorney’s office to decide whether criminal charges will be filed in this case. No charges have been filed, as of Tuesday evening.

The State Department of Health’s Childcare Facilities Licensure Department has temporarily closed the daycare in every capacity until further notice.