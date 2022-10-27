Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County Published 5:32 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road. Barbour reportedly flipped the SUV he was driving.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and Barbour was airlift4ed to a Jackson hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MHP reports that Barbour is stable and alert.