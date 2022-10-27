Mississippi man convicted in baseball attack on father-in-law, faces 20 year prison sentence Published 6:38 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

A Mississippi man faces 20 years in prison after being convicted in a jury trial of felony aggravated assault.

A Madison County jury convicted John Garran Saxton, who was accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat.

Authorities say that Saxton reportedly got in a domestic altercation with his in-laws on Aug. 24, 2021.

In the altercation, Saxton reportedly slapped his mother-in-law and then pulled a gun on his 62-year-old father-in-law. Saxton then reportedly used a baseball bat to hit his father-in-law in the head.

Officials say the victim suffered skull fractures and permanent hearing loss as a result of the attack.

After being convicted, Saxton faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.