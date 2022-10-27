Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun Published 5:51 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun.

WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee.

On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway reportedly approached the postal employee while she was delivering mail.

Holloway then reportedly yelled at the carrier, saying that any mail for Rich or Richard Holloway should be put in the box.

The carrier reportedly replied affirmatively to Holloway.

Holloway then reportedly brandished a gun and pointed it about an inch from the carrier’s head.

After a few tense moments, Holloway then lowered the gun and stepped back. As the carrier drove away in her mailtruck, Holloway reportedly fired his weapon, hitting the mail truck.

The carrier called police and her supervisors to report the incident.

Gulfport Police arrested Holloway, who has reportedly admitted to the shooting. The carrier also identified Holloway as the man who shot at her.