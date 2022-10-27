Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago Published 6:24 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

Mississippi officials continue to search for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after finding the vehicle she was driving on the side of the interstate.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that the vehicle that Chantel McCray was driving was located on I-55 in Hinds County.

“We are still searching for her,” Pike County officials posted on social media.

Officials have been searching for 29-year-old McCray, who was last seen on Oct. 18 in the Fernwood area of Pike County,

Chantel has short hair that may be wrapped with a cloth. She has brown eyes and is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Chantel left driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with a Mississippi License plate of AMB3032.

Chantel is considered to be a high-risk missing person due to medical issues.

If anyone sees her or knows her whereabouts, please call 911, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or Pike County Crimev Stoppers at 601-869-7141. All help is greatly appreciated.