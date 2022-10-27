Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate

Published 6:11 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

Emergency personnel responded to find the driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the driver was identified as Ronnie Allen Chester, 39, of Poplarville.

More News

Mississippi man convicted in baseball attack on father-in-law, faces 20 year prison sentence

Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago

Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun

New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s

Print Article