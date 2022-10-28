Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday Published 6:04 am Friday, October 28, 2022

A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson.

A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department, Tarrio was off-duty at the time of the collision.

“The City of Jackson is heartbroken over the sudden death of Jackson Police Department veteran Cpl. Michael Tarrio,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. “Cpl. Tarrio was a 12-year veteran of JPD and put his life on the line to serve the community he loved. We will miss him and pray for comfort for his family, co-workers, and friends.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.