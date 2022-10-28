Mississippi releases results from spring ACT tests. We have a list of the top 10 and bottom 10 performing school districts. Published 3:33 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors.

The average score for juniors increased from 17.3 in 2021 to 17.4 in 2022. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects increased from 8.9% in 2021 to 9.3% in 2022.

Mississippi is one of 15 states that administers the ACT to all high school juniors.

The top 10 performing school districts in the state were:

District/School Average Score-Composite Mississippi School For Mathematics and Science 28.1 Mississippi School For The Arts 22.1 Oxford School District 21.0 Ocean Springs School District 20.8 Biloxi Public School District 20.3 Pass Christian Public School District 20.1 Madison County School District 19.9 Lafayette County School District 19.8 Jackson County School District 19.7 Petal School District 19.7

Scores for Mississippi public school students who graduated in 2022 decreased from 17.8 to 17.5, though the average composite superscore was 20.7. Superscores are generated when students take the ACT multiple times and the student’s best scores from each of the four tested ACT subjects are combined.

The national average ACT score for all public-school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021. ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened.

The bottom 10 school districts in the state were:

District/School Average Score-Composite West Tallahatchie School District 14.0 Greenville Public School District 14.0 Quitman County School District 14.0 Sunflower County Consolidated School District 13.8 Humphreys County School District 13.8 Amite County School District 13.7 Wilkinson County School District 13.5 East Tallahatchie Consolidated School District 13.5 Yazoo City Municipal School District 13.1 MDHS Division Of Youth Services 12.0

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states. ACT research shows students who take four or more years of English and three or more years each of math, social studies and natural science typically outperform their peers who report taking fewer courses in these subjects.

“High schools should continue to challenge students through higher levels of English, math and science courses to improve student performance on the ACT,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “Families are encouraged to work with high school counselors to ensure students are taking courses that will equip them for success now and after graduation.”

The MDE provides districts with training related to analyzing ACT data, evaluating course taking patterns and designing ACT preparation courses. In addition, school districts offer two specialized classes, the Essentials for College Literacy and the Essentials for College Math, as an option to help seniors who need to improve their ACT scores to qualify for early release. Students who earn a grade of 80% or higher in these courses are entitled to enter credit-bearing college courses, without remediation, at all Mississippi public universities and most community colleges.