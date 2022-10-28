Officials: More than 400 people approved as medical marijuana patients in Mississippi, so far Published 6:25 am Friday, October 28, 2022

More than 400 patients have been authorized to use medical marijuana in Mississippi.

Officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health, in a press conference Thursday, gave an update on the state’s newly authorized medical cannabis program.

Kris Jones Adcock, the director of the state’s medical cannabis program gave an update of the program’s progress since it began earlier this year.

Adcock said 406 people have been authorized as patients, making them eligible to use medical marijuana.

Adcock said patients would likely begin to purchase medical marijuana from dispensaries later this year or early next year.

Provisional licenses have been issued to 47 cultivators, including both micro and major cultivators, 8 processors, 138 dispensaries, and 117 practitioners, Adcock said.

Three disposal entities and two testing facilities have also been granted provisional permits. Testing facilities analyze cannabis and cannabis products for safety and potency, among other things.

The state has granted work permits to 491 people. The permits allow them to work in the field.

Provisional licensure was not included in the original statute, but was added during the regulatory process, Adcock explained.