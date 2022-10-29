Human remains found near Mississippi military training center Published 7:03 am Saturday, October 29, 2022

Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery.

MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery.

The FCSO investigation reportedly is receiving assistance from the University of Southern Mississippi Anthropology Department to evaluate and analyze the remains to help determine the race, age and sex of the subject.

No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing, FCSO officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.